5 Saudi-paid mercenaries military vehicles destroyed in Taiz [14/يناير/2018]



TAIZ, Jan 14 (Saba) – The army and popular forces destroyed on Sunday five Saudi-paid mercenaries military vehicles in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



Two of the military vehicles was destroyed north of Yakhtel in Makhaa district, cousing the death of those loaded on.

Two military armored were burned and another destroyed with a guided missile

in Harzain top hill in Hamelli area.



Furthermore, the army and committees carried out attack around Shabaka and Erfan bridge in Hamilli area of Mawazea district, causing huge casualties.



Sameera H.-Zak



Saba