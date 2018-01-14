ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 14 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:38:03م
اجتماع حكومي برئاسة رئيس الوزراء يناقش آليات تفعيل وتطوير النشاط الخدمي الحكومي
ناقش اجتماع حكومي عقد اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، آليات التنسيق والتكامل للنهوض بأدوار الوزارات والمؤسسات الخدمية تجاه المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني .
الجيش السوري يسيطر على 15 قرية جديدة جنوبي حلب
سيطر الجيش السوري السبت مدعوما من القوات الحليفة على 15 قرية جديدة في ريف حلب الجنوبي بعد القضاء على آخر تجمعات وتحصينات تنظيم "جبهة النصرة" والمجموعات المرتبطة به هناك.
مدير مكتب رئاسة الجمهورية يرأس اجتماعاً لمناقشة الأوضاع الاقتصادية وارتفاع سعر الصرف
ترأس مدير مكتب رئاسة الجمهورية أحمد حامد اليوم، اجتماعاً ضم نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين مقبولي والنائب العام القاضي ماجد الدربابي.
الاتحاد اليمني للتنس يستعد لتعميم تجربة الميني تنس على الجامعات
يستعد الاتحاد اليمني للتنس والاسكواش، لتعميم تجربة برنامج الميني تنس على الجامعات اليمنية خلال العام الجاري بعد النجاح الذي حققه البرنامج في المدارس.
آخر الأخبار:
استهداف تحصينات وتجمعات للجيش السعودي بنجران وعسير
طيران العدوان يشن غارة على مديرية الصفراء بصعدة
تدمير آلية لمرتزقة العدوان ومصرع طاقمها في كلابه بتعز
مؤسسة بنيان تدشن مشروع أغنياء من التعفف بمحافظة صنعاء
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
5 Saudi-paid mercenaries military vehicles destroyed in Taiz
[14/يناير/2018]

TAIZ, Jan 14 (Saba) – The army and popular forces destroyed on Sunday five Saudi-paid mercenaries military vehicles in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.

Two of the military vehicles was destroyed north of Yakhtel in Makhaa district, cousing the death of those loaded on.
Two military armored were burned and another destroyed with a guided missile
in Harzain top hill in Hamelli area.

Furthermore, the army and committees carried out attack around Shabaka and Erfan bridge in Hamilli area of Mawazea district, causing huge casualties.

Sameera H.-Zak

Saba
