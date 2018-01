6 Saudi aggression airstrikes hit Saada [14/يناير/2018]



SAADA, Jan 14 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on Sunday launched six strikes on Saada province, a security official told Saba.



The warplanes launched two strikes on residents' houses in Nid-altami of Munabeh border district, and four others airstrikes hit Maran area of Haudan district.



Meanwhile, missile and artillery force of the enemy shelled several areas of Razih district.



