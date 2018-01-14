Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in Taiz [14/يناير/2018]



TAIZ, Jan. 14 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out a successful attack on sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



A number of mercenaries were killed and others wounded in an artillery bombing targeted their gatherings in al-Jahmalyia area, the official added.



Meanwhile, the army and popular forces attacked the mercenaries’ locations in al-Kadara in al-Hameli area, which resulted in several dead and injured among the mercenaries.



BA



Saba