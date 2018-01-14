Report: 23 Saudi-led coalition airstrikes hit Yemen over 24 hours [14/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 14 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition forces have launched over 23 airstrikes on Yemen over the past 24 hours, according to official reports combined by Saba on Sunday.



In the central province of Marib, four air strikes hit Serwah district.



In southern province of Bayda, an airstrike hit Qurishiah security department in Al-zawb area.



In the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, the warplanes waged two raids on Jabana area of Hali district, and two others on main road of Hais district



In the northern province of Saada, the aggression fighter jets launched two strikes on a resident's house and a court building in Baqem district.



Also in Saada, two airstrikes hit Dhaher district, and three others on Boqea and Advain areas of Kutaf district.



Separately, Saudi artillery and missile shelling targeted several areas of Munabeh, Razeh, and Ghamer border districts in Saada.



In border provinces of Najran and Jiza, the warplanes launched two strikes on Talaah site of Najran, and five other air raids on Hamedha village and Dood mountain in Jizan, while apache helicopters fired rockets at the villages of Hamedha and Qamer.





Sameera H./zak

Saba