آخر تحديث: الأحد، 14 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 08:00:52م
اجتماع حكومي برئاسة رئيس الوزراء يناقش آليات تفعيل وتطوير النشاط الخدمي الحكومي
ناقش اجتماع حكومي عقد اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، آليات التنسيق والتكامل للنهوض بأدوار الوزارات والمؤسسات الخدمية تجاه المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني .
الجيش السوري يسيطر على 15 قرية جديدة جنوبي حلب
سيطر الجيش السوري السبت مدعوما من القوات الحليفة على 15 قرية جديدة في ريف حلب الجنوبي بعد القضاء على آخر تجمعات وتحصينات تنظيم "جبهة النصرة" والمجموعات المرتبطة به هناك.
مدير مكتب رئاسة الجمهورية يرأس اجتماعاً لمناقشة الأوضاع الاقتصادية وارتفاع سعر الصرف
ترأس مدير مكتب رئاسة الجمهورية أحمد حامد اليوم، اجتماعاً ضم نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين مقبولي والنائب العام القاضي ماجد الدربابي.
قرعة ربع نهائي كأس ملك اسبانيا توقع برشلونة وريال مدريد في مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس ملك إسبانيا التي سحبت اليوم الجمعة عن وقوع برشلونة وغريمه ريال مدريد في مواجهتين هما بمثابة الدربي المصغر لكل منهما أمام كل من إسبانيول وليغانيس توالياً.
Report: 23 Saudi-led coalition airstrikes hit Yemen over 24 hours
[14/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 14 (Saba)  – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition forces have launched over 23 airstrikes on Yemen over the past 24 hours, according to official reports combined by Saba on Sunday.

In the central province of Marib, four air strikes hit Serwah district.

In southern province of Bayda, an airstrike hit Qurishiah security department in Al-zawb area.

In the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, the warplanes waged two raids on Jabana area of Hali district, and two others on main road of Hais district

In the northern province of Saada, the aggression fighter jets launched two strikes on a resident's house and a court building in Baqem district.

Also in Saada, two airstrikes hit Dhaher district, and three others on Boqea and Advain areas of Kutaf district.

Separately, Saudi artillery and missile shelling targeted several areas of Munabeh, Razeh, and Ghamer border districts in Saada.

In border provinces of Najran and Jiza, the warplanes launched two strikes on Talaah site of Najran, and five other air raids on Hamedha village and Dood mountain in Jizan, while apache helicopters fired rockets at the villages of Hamedha and Qamer.


Sameera H./zak
Saba
أسرة الشهيد عبدالقوي الجبري بذمار تقدم قافلة دعما للجيش واللجان الشعبية
[14/يناير/2018]
إصابة امرأة بقصف صاروخي سعودي في منبه بصعدة
[14/يناير/2018]
إصابة طفلة بانفجار قنبلة عنقودية في مديرية سحار بصعدة
[14/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف عدداً من المحافظات بـ 23 غارة
[14/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على الحديدة
[13/يناير/2018]
