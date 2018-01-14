Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries’ locations in Serwah [14/يناير/2018]

MARIB, Jan. 14 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Sunday attacked sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Makhdara area in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba.



A number of mercenaries were killed and others injured due to the attack on their sites in al-Tebab al-Sood in Makhdara area, the official added.



He pointed out that the mercenary leader Fuad Ali Saleh Ja’far was wounded by fire of the army and popular forces at Hailan Mountain in the same district.



