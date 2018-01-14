ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 14 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 08:00:52م
اجتماع حكومي برئاسة رئيس الوزراء يناقش آليات تفعيل وتطوير النشاط الخدمي الحكومي
ناقش اجتماع حكومي عقد اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، آليات التنسيق والتكامل للنهوض بأدوار الوزارات والمؤسسات الخدمية تجاه المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني .
الجيش السوري يسيطر على 15 قرية جديدة جنوبي حلب
سيطر الجيش السوري السبت مدعوما من القوات الحليفة على 15 قرية جديدة في ريف حلب الجنوبي بعد القضاء على آخر تجمعات وتحصينات تنظيم "جبهة النصرة" والمجموعات المرتبطة به هناك.
مدير مكتب رئاسة الجمهورية يرأس اجتماعاً لمناقشة الأوضاع الاقتصادية وارتفاع سعر الصرف
ترأس مدير مكتب رئاسة الجمهورية أحمد حامد اليوم، اجتماعاً ضم نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين مقبولي والنائب العام القاضي ماجد الدربابي.
قرعة ربع نهائي كأس ملك اسبانيا توقع برشلونة وريال مدريد في مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس ملك إسبانيا التي سحبت اليوم الجمعة عن وقوع برشلونة وغريمه ريال مدريد في مواجهتين هما بمثابة الدربي المصغر لكل منهما أمام كل من إسبانيول وليغانيس توالياً.
الاتصالات: عودة خدمات الاتصالات والانترنت في عدن، لحج وأبين
أسرة الشهيد عبدالقوي الجبري بذمار تقدم قافلة دعما للجيش واللجان الشعبية
وزير الخارجية يلتقي مديرة مكتب الشؤون السياسية للأمم المتحدة
تدمير آلية عسكرية محملة بالمرتزقة في مديرية صرواح
  Local
Mahwit Governor inaugurates voluntary recruiting campaign
[14/يناير/2018]

MAHWIT, Jan 14 (Saba) - Mahwit Governor, Faisal Haidr on Saturday inaugurated with local officials a voluntary recruiting campaign in the province to send reinforcement to the army in the battlefronts to defend the country against the Saudi military aggression.

In the inauguration, Haidr and the officials reviewed the difficulties the country has been going through due to the ongoing aggression war, which require concerted efforts to strengthen the fronts of honor and heroism in defending the homeland and its security and stability.

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition forces have killed thousands of Yemeni civilians, mostly children and women, since they forcibly intervened in the Yemeni internal affairs in March 2015, displacing over 3 million and triggering the world's most humanitarian catastrophe.

The Saudi-led coalition has committed war crimes in flagrant violation to the international and humanitarian laws, and the right of neighborly relations.

The officials stressed on the importance of recruiting the men to expel the enemy foreign occupiers.


Sameera H.-Zak
