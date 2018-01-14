ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 14 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 08:00:52م
اجتماع حكومي برئاسة رئيس الوزراء يناقش آليات تفعيل وتطوير النشاط الخدمي الحكومي
ناقش اجتماع حكومي عقد اليوم بصنعاء برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، آليات التنسيق والتكامل للنهوض بأدوار الوزارات والمؤسسات الخدمية تجاه المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني .
الجيش السوري يسيطر على 15 قرية جديدة جنوبي حلب
سيطر الجيش السوري السبت مدعوما من القوات الحليفة على 15 قرية جديدة في ريف حلب الجنوبي بعد القضاء على آخر تجمعات وتحصينات تنظيم "جبهة النصرة" والمجموعات المرتبطة به هناك.
مدير مكتب رئاسة الجمهورية يرأس اجتماعاً لمناقشة الأوضاع الاقتصادية وارتفاع سعر الصرف
ترأس مدير مكتب رئاسة الجمهورية أحمد حامد اليوم، اجتماعاً ضم نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير المالية الدكتور حسين مقبولي والنائب العام القاضي ماجد الدربابي.
قرعة ربع نهائي كأس ملك اسبانيا توقع برشلونة وريال مدريد في مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس ملك إسبانيا التي سحبت اليوم الجمعة عن وقوع برشلونة وغريمه ريال مدريد في مواجهتين هما بمثابة الدربي المصغر لكل منهما أمام كل من إسبانيول وليغانيس توالياً.
آخر الأخبار:
الاتصالات: عودة خدمات الاتصالات والانترنت في عدن، لحج وأبين
أسرة الشهيد عبدالقوي الجبري بذمار تقدم قافلة دعما للجيش واللجان الشعبية
وزير الخارجية يلتقي مديرة مكتب الشؤون السياسية للأمم المتحدة
تدمير آلية عسكرية محملة بالمرتزقة في مديرية صرواح
  Local
Recruiting campaign kicks off in Yemen's Ibb
[14/يناير/2018]

IBB, Jan 14 (Saba) – The popular forces met on Saturday with Director General of Jebla district of Ibb province, Mohammed Al-Muraisi, to discuss the voluntary recruiting campaign plans in the district.

In the meeting, they approved the start of the campaign at the level of the district and villages.

The officials and popular committees stressed on the necessity of concerted efforts to ensure the success of the campaign in order to enhance the steadfastness to confront the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition war and defend the homeland, at any cost.


They also praised victories achieved by the heroes of the army and popular committees in all front lines against the aggression forces.


Sameera H.-Zak

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
أسرة الشهيد عبدالقوي الجبري بذمار تقدم قافلة دعما للجيش واللجان الشعبية
[14/يناير/2018]
إصابة امرأة بقصف صاروخي سعودي في منبه بصعدة
[14/يناير/2018]
إصابة طفلة بانفجار قنبلة عنقودية في مديرية سحار بصعدة
[14/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يستهدف عدداً من المحافظات بـ 23 غارة
[14/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على الحديدة
[13/يناير/2018]
