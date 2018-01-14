Recruiting campaign kicks off in Yemen's Ibb [14/يناير/2018]



IBB, Jan 14 (Saba) – The popular forces met on Saturday with Director General of Jebla district of Ibb province, Mohammed Al-Muraisi, to discuss the voluntary recruiting campaign plans in the district.



In the meeting, they approved the start of the campaign at the level of the district and villages.



The officials and popular committees stressed on the necessity of concerted efforts to ensure the success of the campaign in order to enhance the steadfastness to confront the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition war and defend the homeland, at any cost.





They also praised victories achieved by the heroes of the army and popular committees in all front lines against the aggression forces.





Sameera H.-Zak



Saba