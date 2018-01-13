ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 13 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:56:25م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس مسفر النمير.
إيران تتوعد بالرد على عقوبات أمريكية استهدفت رئيس سلطتها القضائية
توعدت إيران اليوم السبت بالرد على عقوبات فرضتها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية على رئيس سلطتها القضائية آية الله صادق لاريجاني .
هبوط أسعار النفط وخام برنت ينخفض إلى 68.97 دولار للبرميل
هبطت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى منذ ديسمبر كانون الأول 2014م الذي سجلته في اليوم السابق.
قرعة ربع نهائي كأس ملك اسبانيا توقع برشلونة وريال مدريد في مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس ملك إسبانيا التي سحبت اليوم الجمعة عن وقوع برشلونة وغريمه ريال مدريد في مواجهتين هما بمثابة الدربي المصغر لكل منهما أمام كل من إسبانيول وليغانيس توالياً.
انطلاق البطولة الموسمية للسنوكر بنادي هاواي بصنعاء 
دك تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان غرب مأرب
إطلاق صاروخ زلزال 2 على تجمعات للمرتزقة بمنطقة ناطع بالبيضاء
مناقشة آلية تدشين حملة التجنيد بمديريتي سنحان وبلاد الروس
  Local
Yemen women rally to reinforce army in fighting Saudi aggression
[14/يناير/2018]

MARIB, Jan 14 (Saba) – Tens of women in Marib province organized on Saturday a protest rally to mark 1000 days of US-Saudi-led aggression coalition war against Yemen.

At the rally, the women highlighted the importance of strengthening the steadfastness in the face of the aggression to defend the homeland, at any cost.

The rally praised victories achieved by the heroes of the army and popular committees in all front lines against the aggression forces.

The women called on all Yemeni tribes to fund the army in the battlefronts with fighters, money and equipment to help achieving victory and liberate Yemen from invaders and occupiers.


Sameera H.-Zak
Saba
