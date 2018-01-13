Yemen women rally to reinforce army in fighting Saudi aggression [14/يناير/2018]



MARIB, Jan 14 (Saba) – Tens of women in Marib province organized on Saturday a protest rally to mark 1000 days of US-Saudi-led aggression coalition war against Yemen.



At the rally, the women highlighted the importance of strengthening the steadfastness in the face of the aggression to defend the homeland, at any cost.



The rally praised victories achieved by the heroes of the army and popular committees in all front lines against the aggression forces.



The women called on all Yemeni tribes to fund the army in the battlefronts with fighters, money and equipment to help achieving victory and liberate Yemen from invaders and occupiers.





Sameera H.-Zak

Saba