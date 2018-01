Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings shelled in west Marib [13/يناير/2018]

MARIB, Jan 13 (Saba) – Artillery force of the army and popular committees shelled on Saturday US-backed Saudi aggression mercinaries' gatherings in Harib-Nehm west of Marib province, a military official told Saba.



The artillery shelling took place in Nala valley, causing heavy casualties.







Sameera H.-Zak

Saba