Saudi mercenaries inflicted huge losses in unique operation in Jawf [13/يناير/2018]

JAWF, Jan 13 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries was inflicted on Saturday heavy casualties when the army and popular forces carried out an unique attack on their sites in Jawf province, a military official told Saba.



The operation took place in the enemy sites of Khub-washaaf district, killing and injuring numbers of mercenaries, seizing a lot of weapons.







Sameera H.-Zak

Saba