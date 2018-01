4 aggression airstrikes hit Hodeidah [13/يناير/2018]

HODEIDAH, Jan 13 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition launched on Saturday four airstrikes on Hodeidah province, a security official told Saba.



Two airstrikes waged on Jubana area of Hali district, anf other two on the main road of Hais district, the official added.







Sameera H.-Zak

Saba