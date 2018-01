13 Saudi-paid mercenaries sniped in Marib, Nehm, Jawf [13/يناير/2018]



MARIB, Jan 13 (Saba) – Sniper unit of the army and popular forces on Saturdayshot dead 13 US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries in Marib, Nehm, Jawf front lines, a military official told Saba.



Eight of the mercenaries were sniped in Serwah district of Marib province, three others in Hawl area of Nehm district, and two mercenaries were sniped in Khub-washaaf district of Jawf province.





Sameera H.-Zak

Saba