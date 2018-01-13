Aggression warplanes waged 4 raids on Marib [13/يناير/2018]

MARIB, Jan 13 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes on Saturday launched four raids on Serwah district of Marib province, a security official told Saba.



The four airstrikes hit several areas of Serwah district, causing huge damage to houses and farms of the residents.



Meanwhile, the artillery of Saudi-paid mercenaries shelled numbers of areas in Serwah district.



As well as the aggression warplane hit yesterday evening a civilan's house in Serwah which ledind to the death of the house's owner.







Sameera H.-Zak

Saba