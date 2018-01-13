ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 13 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:56:25م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس مسفر النمير.
إيران تتوعد بالرد على عقوبات أمريكية استهدفت رئيس سلطتها القضائية
توعدت إيران اليوم السبت بالرد على عقوبات فرضتها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية على رئيس سلطتها القضائية آية الله صادق لاريجاني .
هبوط أسعار النفط وخام برنت ينخفض إلى 68.97 دولار للبرميل
هبطت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى منذ ديسمبر كانون الأول 2014م الذي سجلته في اليوم السابق.
قرعة ربع نهائي كأس ملك اسبانيا توقع برشلونة وريال مدريد في مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس ملك إسبانيا التي سحبت اليوم الجمعة عن وقوع برشلونة وغريمه ريال مدريد في مواجهتين هما بمثابة الدربي المصغر لكل منهما أمام كل من إسبانيول وليغانيس توالياً.
آخر الأخبار:
انطلاق البطولة الموسمية للسنوكر بنادي هاواي بصنعاء 
دك تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان غرب مأرب
إطلاق صاروخ زلزال 2 على تجمعات للمرتزقة بمنطقة ناطع بالبيضاء
مناقشة آلية تدشين حملة التجنيد بمديريتي سنحان وبلاد الروس
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Aggression warplanes waged 4 raids on Marib
[13/يناير/2018]
MARIB, Jan 13 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes on Saturday launched four raids on Serwah district of Marib province, a security official told Saba.

The four airstrikes hit several areas of Serwah district, causing huge damage to houses and farms of the residents.

Meanwhile, the artillery of Saudi-paid mercenaries shelled numbers of areas in Serwah district.

As well as the aggression warplane hit yesterday evening a civilan's house in Serwah which ledind to the death of the house's owner.



Sameera H.-Zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
