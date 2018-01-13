10 aggression airstrikes waged on Saada, Jizan [13/يناير/2018]



SAADA, Jan 13 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression collation warplanes on Saturday launched ten strikes on different areas of Saada province and Jizan border province, a security official told Saba.



In Saada province, the warplane launched two raids on Dhaher district, another one hit the court building, also an airstrike on civilian's house in Baqem district, and an airstrike waged on Sawh area of Kutaf district.



In Jizan border province, five aggression airstrikes was waged on Al-Dud and Hamidhah village, while apache helicopters fired Qamar and Hamedhah villages with numbers of rockets.



Meanwhile, missile and artillery force of the Saudi enemy shelled different areas of Razeh, Munabeh, and Ghamer border districts.



Sameera H.-Zak



Saba