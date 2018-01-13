ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 13 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:56:25م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس مسفر النمير.
إيران تتوعد بالرد على عقوبات أمريكية استهدفت رئيس سلطتها القضائية
توعدت إيران اليوم السبت بالرد على عقوبات فرضتها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية على رئيس سلطتها القضائية آية الله صادق لاريجاني .
هبوط أسعار النفط وخام برنت ينخفض إلى 68.97 دولار للبرميل
هبطت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى منذ ديسمبر كانون الأول 2014م الذي سجلته في اليوم السابق.
قرعة ربع نهائي كأس ملك اسبانيا توقع برشلونة وريال مدريد في مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس ملك إسبانيا التي سحبت اليوم الجمعة عن وقوع برشلونة وغريمه ريال مدريد في مواجهتين هما بمثابة الدربي المصغر لكل منهما أمام كل من إسبانيول وليغانيس توالياً.
آخر الأخبار:
انطلاق البطولة الموسمية للسنوكر بنادي هاواي بصنعاء 
دك تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان غرب مأرب
إطلاق صاروخ زلزال 2 على تجمعات للمرتزقة بمنطقة ناطع بالبيضاء
مناقشة آلية تدشين حملة التجنيد بمديريتي سنحان وبلاد الروس
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
10 aggression airstrikes waged on Saada, Jizan
[13/يناير/2018]

SAADA, Jan 13 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression collation warplanes on Saturday launched ten strikes on different areas of Saada province and Jizan border province, a security official told Saba.

In Saada province, the warplane launched two raids on Dhaher district, another one hit the court building, also an airstrike on civilian's house in Baqem district, and an airstrike waged on Sawh area of Kutaf district.

In Jizan border province, five aggression airstrikes was waged on Al-Dud and Hamidhah village, while apache helicopters fired Qamar and Hamedhah villages with numbers of rockets.

Meanwhile, missile and artillery force of the Saudi enemy shelled different areas of Razeh, Munabeh, and Ghamer border districts.

Sameera H.-Zak

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على الحديدة
[13/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على صرواح بمأرب
[13/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على صعدة وجيزان
[13/يناير/2018]
حرس الحدود السعودي يفتحون نيران أسلحتهم على المواطنين والطيران يشن 19 غارة
[13/يناير/2018]
استشهاد مواطن بغارة استهدفت منزلاً بمديرية صرواح في مأرب
[13/يناير/2018]
