Saudi soldiers, mercenaries killed, injured in attacks in Jizan, Asir [13/يناير/2018]



JIZAN, Jan 13 (Saba) – Numbers of Saudi soldiers were killed and injured on Saturday when units of the army and popular forces carried out several attacks in Jizan and Asir border provinces, a military official told Saba.



In Jizan, artillery forces shelled gatherings of Saudi soldiers in Kars and Qarn sites and also shelled Qewa and Hamidha villages.



Also in Jizan, artillery sheeling of the army and committees targeted a Saudi military bulldozer in Khel village, and a Saudi soldier was sniped in Dukhan mountain.



In Asir, the artillery shelling waged on Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries in Hamraa top hill of Majaza, causing direct casualties.





