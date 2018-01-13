Voluntary recruiting campaign inaugurated in Hamdan [13/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 13 (Saba) - Military Commander of the 6th region, Major General Mohammad Yahya Al-Hawouri and Deputy of the Sanaa province, Ali Al-Ghashmi inaugurated on Saturday a voluntary recruiting campaign in Hamdan district of Sanaa province.



The officials stressed on the importance to respond to the call of the Defense Ministry to make the recruitment campaign successful and to send reinforcement to the fronts.



Also, the officials highlighted the importance of strengthening the steadfastness in the face of aggression and its plots, praising the sacrifices offered by the men of the district during the last period.





Sameera H.-Zak



