آخر تحديث: السبت، 13 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:56:25م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس مسفر النمير.
إيران تتوعد بالرد على عقوبات أمريكية استهدفت رئيس سلطتها القضائية
توعدت إيران اليوم السبت بالرد على عقوبات فرضتها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية على رئيس سلطتها القضائية آية الله صادق لاريجاني .
هبوط أسعار النفط وخام برنت ينخفض إلى 68.97 دولار للبرميل
هبطت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى منذ ديسمبر كانون الأول 2014م الذي سجلته في اليوم السابق.
قرعة ربع نهائي كأس ملك اسبانيا توقع برشلونة وريال مدريد في مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس ملك إسبانيا التي سحبت اليوم الجمعة عن وقوع برشلونة وغريمه ريال مدريد في مواجهتين هما بمثابة الدربي المصغر لكل منهما أمام كل من إسبانيول وليغانيس توالياً.
آخر الأخبار:
انطلاق البطولة الموسمية للسنوكر بنادي هاواي بصنعاء 
دك تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان غرب مأرب
إطلاق صاروخ زلزال 2 على تجمعات للمرتزقة بمنطقة ناطع بالبيضاء
مناقشة آلية تدشين حملة التجنيد بمديريتي سنحان وبلاد الروس
  Local
Voluntary recruiting campaign inaugurated in Hamdan
[13/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 13 (Saba) - Military Commander of the 6th region, Major General Mohammad Yahya Al-Hawouri and Deputy of the Sanaa province, Ali Al-Ghashmi inaugurated on Saturday a voluntary recruiting campaign in Hamdan district of Sanaa province.

The officials stressed on the importance to respond to the call of the Defense Ministry to make the recruitment campaign successful and to send reinforcement to the fronts.

Also, the officials highlighted the importance of strengthening the steadfastness in the face of aggression and its plots, praising the sacrifices offered by the men of the district during the last period.


Sameera H.-Zak

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على الحديدة
[13/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على صرواح بمأرب
[13/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على صعدة وجيزان
[13/يناير/2018]
حرس الحدود السعودي يفتحون نيران أسلحتهم على المواطنين والطيران يشن 19 غارة
[13/يناير/2018]
استشهاد مواطن بغارة استهدفت منزلاً بمديرية صرواح في مأرب
[13/يناير/2018]
