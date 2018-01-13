ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 13 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:56:25م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس مسفر النمير.
إيران تتوعد بالرد على عقوبات أمريكية استهدفت رئيس سلطتها القضائية
توعدت إيران اليوم السبت بالرد على عقوبات فرضتها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية على رئيس سلطتها القضائية آية الله صادق لاريجاني .
هبوط أسعار النفط وخام برنت ينخفض إلى 68.97 دولار للبرميل
هبطت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى منذ ديسمبر كانون الأول 2014م الذي سجلته في اليوم السابق.
قرعة ربع نهائي كأس ملك اسبانيا توقع برشلونة وريال مدريد في مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس ملك إسبانيا التي سحبت اليوم الجمعة عن وقوع برشلونة وغريمه ريال مدريد في مواجهتين هما بمثابة الدربي المصغر لكل منهما أمام كل من إسبانيول وليغانيس توالياً.
آخر الأخبار:
انطلاق البطولة الموسمية للسنوكر بنادي هاواي بصنعاء 
دك تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان غرب مأرب
إطلاق صاروخ زلزال 2 على تجمعات للمرتزقة بمنطقة ناطع بالبيضاء
مناقشة آلية تدشين حملة التجنيد بمديريتي سنحان وبلاد الروس
  Local
President meets telecommunications minister
[13/يناير/2018]

SANA’A, Jan. 13 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met on Saturday with Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology Mosfer al-Nomair.

The meeting discussed the workflow in the ministry and its subsidiary institutions and the measures taken to activate its plans and programs in dealing with the variables being witnessed by the country and efforts to improve the general performance level.

The meeting reviewed the executive plan of the ministry during the current year, as well as the damage caused by the aggression in the infrastructure of the national network of telephone and internet.

It also touched on the efforts of the ministry’s leadership and cadres to promote the services and keeping pace with the developments in the area of information technology and telecommunications.

In the meeting, the president emphasized the importance of qualifying the ministry’s cadres and employees and cadres of the concerned institutions.

He stressed the necessity of continuing the maintenance of telephone lines, as well as repairing the damaged networks.

BA

Saba
