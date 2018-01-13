President meets telecommunications minister [13/يناير/2018]



SANA’A, Jan. 13 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met on Saturday with Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology Mosfer al-Nomair.



The meeting discussed the workflow in the ministry and its subsidiary institutions and the measures taken to activate its plans and programs in dealing with the variables being witnessed by the country and efforts to improve the general performance level.



The meeting reviewed the executive plan of the ministry during the current year, as well as the damage caused by the aggression in the infrastructure of the national network of telephone and internet.



It also touched on the efforts of the ministry’s leadership and cadres to promote the services and keeping pace with the developments in the area of information technology and telecommunications.



In the meeting, the president emphasized the importance of qualifying the ministry’s cadres and employees and cadres of the concerned institutions.



He stressed the necessity of continuing the maintenance of telephone lines, as well as repairing the damaged networks.



BA



Saba