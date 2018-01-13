ابحث عن:
السبت، 13 - يناير - 2018
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس مسفر النمير.
إيران تتوعد بالرد على عقوبات أمريكية استهدفت رئيس سلطتها القضائية
توعدت إيران اليوم السبت بالرد على عقوبات فرضتها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية على رئيس سلطتها القضائية آية الله صادق لاريجاني .
هبوط أسعار النفط وخام برنت ينخفض إلى 68.97 دولار للبرميل
هبطت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى منذ ديسمبر كانون الأول 2014م الذي سجلته في اليوم السابق.
قرعة ربع نهائي كأس ملك اسبانيا توقع برشلونة وريال مدريد في مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس ملك إسبانيا التي سحبت اليوم الجمعة عن وقوع برشلونة وغريمه ريال مدريد في مواجهتين هما بمثابة الدربي المصغر لكل منهما أمام كل من إسبانيول وليغانيس توالياً.
انطلاق البطولة الموسمية للسنوكر بنادي هاواي بصنعاء 
دك تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان غرب مأرب
إطلاق صاروخ زلزال 2 على تجمعات للمرتزقة بمنطقة ناطع بالبيضاء
مناقشة آلية تدشين حملة التجنيد بمديريتي سنحان وبلاد الروس
President meets governor of Shabwa province
[13/يناير/2018]

SANA’A, Jan. 13 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met here on Saturday with Governor of Shabwa province Ali Mohammed al-Tombala and a number of leaders in the province.

The meeting discussed the situation in the province and the difficulties facing the administrative and executive work and the requirements of the current stage in light of the circumstances experienced by the country.

The meeting dealt with the tasks and functions of the local and executive authority in the province and the role played by the people of the province to thwart the schemes of the occupation forces, which worked to spread chaos and enable Al-Qaeda and Daesh in most areas of the province.

The meeting also reviewed the efforts of the province leadership in cooperation with the people of Shabwa to overcome the challenges and difficulties so as to ensure the restoration and liberation of what is controlled by the occupation forces, Al-Qaeda and Daesh.

In the meeting, the president emphasized the duty of the local authority in looking after citizens and providing their needs, stressing the need to care for the provision of public services to citizens and to know their concerns.

Al-Sammad praised the role of the province’s leadership, sheikhs and tribes in countering the occupation and their rejection of the disruption projects, through which the aggression alliance seeks to implement its agenda and criminal schemes in Yemen.

He urged strengthening of the community awareness and the national unity and social fabric to resist the occupation, pointing out that Shabwa province will expel the occupier as it did in the past.

BA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على الحديدة
[13/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على صرواح بمأرب
[13/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 10 غارات على صعدة وجيزان
[13/يناير/2018]
حرس الحدود السعودي يفتحون نيران أسلحتهم على المواطنين والطيران يشن 19 غارة
[13/يناير/2018]
استشهاد مواطن بغارة استهدفت منزلاً بمديرية صرواح في مأرب
[13/يناير/2018]
