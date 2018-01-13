ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 13 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 07:03:15م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس مسفر النمير.
إيران تتوعد بالرد على عقوبات أمريكية استهدفت رئيس سلطتها القضائية
توعدت إيران اليوم السبت بالرد على عقوبات فرضتها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية على رئيس سلطتها القضائية آية الله صادق لاريجاني .
هبوط أسعار النفط وخام برنت ينخفض إلى 68.97 دولار للبرميل
هبطت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى منذ ديسمبر كانون الأول 2014م الذي سجلته في اليوم السابق.
قرعة ربع نهائي كأس ملك اسبانيا توقع برشلونة وريال مدريد في مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس ملك إسبانيا التي سحبت اليوم الجمعة عن وقوع برشلونة وغريمه ريال مدريد في مواجهتين هما بمثابة الدربي المصغر لكل منهما أمام كل من إسبانيول وليغانيس توالياً.
آخر الأخبار:
تكريم أوائل طلاب سكن رواد المستقبل بمحافظة إب
تدشين حملة التجنيد التطوعي بمديرية همدان
مناقشة خطة تدشين حملة التجنيد بمديرية جبلة في إب
محافظ المحويت يؤكد أهمية إعداد دراسات بالاحتياجات الأساسية للمحافظة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
President meets Amran’s governor, tribal sheikhs
[13/يناير/2018]

SANA’A, Jan. 13 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met here on Saturday with governor of Amran province Fisal Joma’an and a number of sheikhs and dignitaries from Hashed tribe.

The meeting discussed the situation in the province and its needs in light of the ongoing aggression and blockade that has left catastrophic effects on citizens’ livelihood.

The meeting touched on the role of sheikhs and people in the province in strengthening the internal front and maintaining the security, stability and tranquility in the province.

In the meeting, the president appreciated the honorable positions of Hashed tribe in defending the revolution, the republic regime and the unity.

Al-Sammad stressed that the building of the homeland and maintaining its security and stability is a collective responsibility.

“Hashed tribe will never be defamed by acts of betrayers that do not belong to Yemen, the people and tribe,” the president said.

He pointed out that Hashed tribe like all Yemeni tribe was a victim of the aggressors’ plot, affirming that the aggression coalition's attempts to drag Hashed tribe to the square of sedition, violence and chaos have filed because of the awareness of the tribe’s sons.

The president emphasized that Hashed will remain the owner of the distinct rank among the Yemeni tribes that are loyal only to Allah and the homeland.

The sons of Hashed tribe confirmed that they will be as they always were loyal soldiers to the homeland and its security and stability and against the calls of separation, sabotage and chaos.

The president ordered the release of some leaders and individuals from Amran province, who took part in the recent sedition, including the ex-minister of telecommunication Jildan Mahmood Jildan and sheikh Mabkhoot al-Mashreqi.

BA


Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
حرس الحدود السعودي يفتحون نيران أسلحتهم على المواطنين والطيران يشن 19 غارة
[13/يناير/2018]
استشهاد مواطن بغارة استهدفت منزلاً بمديرية صرواح في مأرب
[13/يناير/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة مواطنين اثنين برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي بصعدة
[12/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 15 غارة على محافظة ذمار (موسع)
[12/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 16 غارة على عدة محافظات وقصف مدفعي على المناطق الحدودية
[12/يناير/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by