US-Saudi airstrikes hit cemetery, school book store in Sa’ada [13/يناير/2018]



SA’ADA, Jan. 13 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression aircrafts targeted on Saturday a cemetery and a store of school books in al-Hamzat area in Sahar district of Sa’ada province, a security official told Saba.



The official made it clear that the criminal aggressive warplanes waged a raid on the martyrs’ cemetery in al-Hamzat area, which led to destroying dozens of graves.



The hostile air force launched another raid on a store of school books belonging to Hamza bin Abdulmottaleb School in the area, devastating thousands of books.



The official condemned this crime which reveals the aggression forces’ hatred for the Yemeni people that reached to target cemeteries.



BA



Saba