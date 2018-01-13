Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Jawf [13/يناير/2018]



JAWF, Jan. 13 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed on Saturday in a military operation carried out by the army and popular forces in al-Maslob district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.



The official said the army and popular forces attacked sites of the mercenaries in al-Ghorfa and al-Zorqa areas in al-Maslob district, which resulted in killing and injuring a number of mercenaries.



He added that gatherings of the enemy’s mercenaries were targeted in al-Mahashima area in Khab and Sha’af district with Katyusha missiles and artillery shells, which left big losses in their ranks.



BA



Saba