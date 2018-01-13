ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 13 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 07:03:15م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس مسفر النمير.
إيران تتوعد بالرد على عقوبات أمريكية استهدفت رئيس سلطتها القضائية
توعدت إيران اليوم السبت بالرد على عقوبات فرضتها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية على رئيس سلطتها القضائية آية الله صادق لاريجاني .
هبوط أسعار النفط وخام برنت ينخفض إلى 68.97 دولار للبرميل
هبطت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى منذ ديسمبر كانون الأول 2014م الذي سجلته في اليوم السابق.
قرعة ربع نهائي كأس ملك اسبانيا توقع برشلونة وريال مدريد في مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس ملك إسبانيا التي سحبت اليوم الجمعة عن وقوع برشلونة وغريمه ريال مدريد في مواجهتين هما بمثابة الدربي المصغر لكل منهما أمام كل من إسبانيول وليغانيس توالياً.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Artillery, missile forces target enemy sites in several provinces
[13/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 13 (Saba) - Artillery and missile forces of the army and the popular committees targeted Saudi army and mercenaries in unique operations over the past 24 hours, a military official told Saba on Saturday.

The missile force of the army launched Salvo of Katyusha rockets on Saudi soldiers in Lamkhil camp in Jizan region. While the artillery targeted another gatherings in Hamidha village in the same region, the official said.

In Asir region, the artillery shelling targeted Saudi soldiers and mercenaries' gatherings in Rakabat Sahwa site, Sabahtal mountain and destroyed a Saudi military vehicle beyond Rakabat al-Zoor site.

In Bayda province, the army carried out a unique operation targeting the enemy sites in al-Alam hill at Qaifa area.

In Jawf province, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and injured in artillery shelling of the army and popular committees on their locations in Khab Wa-Shaf district.


Eman/Zak

saba
