Artillery, missile forces target enemy sites in several provinces [13/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 13 (Saba) - Artillery and missile forces of the army and the popular committees targeted Saudi army and mercenaries in unique operations over the past 24 hours, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The missile force of the army launched Salvo of Katyusha rockets on Saudi soldiers in Lamkhil camp in Jizan region. While the artillery targeted another gatherings in Hamidha village in the same region, the official said.



In Asir region, the artillery shelling targeted Saudi soldiers and mercenaries' gatherings in Rakabat Sahwa site, Sabahtal mountain and destroyed a Saudi military vehicle beyond Rakabat al-Zoor site.



In Bayda province, the army carried out a unique operation targeting the enemy sites in al-Alam hill at Qaifa area.



In Jawf province, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and injured in artillery shelling of the army and popular committees on their locations in Khab Wa-Shaf district.





Eman/Zak



