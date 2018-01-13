Army's artillery targets military locations of Saudi army in Najran [13/يناير/2018]

NAJRAN, Jan 13(Saba) - The army's artillery and rocketry forces targeted on early Saturday morning a military locations of the Saudi army in Najran provinces, a military official told Saba.



The shelling hit a gatherings of Saudi soldiers and mercenaries in al-Tala and Boaba- Sela, killing and wounding scores of the enemies.



The forces shelled also gatherings of Saudis soldiers in Abbasa and al-Shabaka military bases in Mnfath al-Katra, inflicting heavy casualties among the enemy.



Mona M

Saba