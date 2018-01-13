ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 13 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 07:03:15م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس مسفر النمير.
إيران تتوعد بالرد على عقوبات أمريكية استهدفت رئيس سلطتها القضائية
توعدت إيران اليوم السبت بالرد على عقوبات فرضتها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية على رئيس سلطتها القضائية آية الله صادق لاريجاني .
هبوط أسعار النفط وخام برنت ينخفض إلى 68.97 دولار للبرميل
هبطت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى منذ ديسمبر كانون الأول 2014م الذي سجلته في اليوم السابق.
قرعة ربع نهائي كأس ملك اسبانيا توقع برشلونة وريال مدريد في مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس ملك إسبانيا التي سحبت اليوم الجمعة عن وقوع برشلونة وغريمه ريال مدريد في مواجهتين هما بمثابة الدربي المصغر لكل منهما أمام كل من إسبانيول وليغانيس توالياً.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army's artillery targets military locations of Saudi army in Najran
[13/يناير/2018]
NAJRAN, Jan 13(Saba) - The army's artillery and rocketry forces targeted on early Saturday morning a military locations of the Saudi army in Najran provinces, a military official told Saba.

The shelling hit a gatherings of Saudi soldiers and mercenaries in al-Tala and Boaba- Sela, killing and wounding scores of the enemies.

The forces shelled also gatherings of Saudis soldiers in Abbasa and al-Shabaka military bases in Mnfath al-Katra, inflicting heavy casualties among the enemy.

Mona M
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[13/يناير/2018]
[13/يناير/2018]
[12/يناير/2018]
[12/يناير/2018]
[12/يناير/2018]
