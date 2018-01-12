Artillery Force continues to shell enemy sites , gatherings in Najran [13/يناير/2018]



NAJRAN, Jan 13 (Saba) - Artillery force of the army and the popular committees continued overnight to shell Saudi army and its mercenaries sites and gatherings in Najran border province, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The artillery shelling targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries gatherings and reinforcements in Abasah, Shabakah, sand top hill in front of Khadhraa crossing point, causing huge casualties upon the enemy ranks.



Furthermore, the artillery force targeted Saudi soldiers and mercenaries' gatherings in Talaa and Sela gate, inflicted them heavy casualties.





Sameera H.-Zak





Saba