آخر تحديث: السبت، 13 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 07:03:15م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس مسفر النمير.
إيران تتوعد بالرد على عقوبات أمريكية استهدفت رئيس سلطتها القضائية
توعدت إيران اليوم السبت بالرد على عقوبات فرضتها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية على رئيس سلطتها القضائية آية الله صادق لاريجاني .
هبوط أسعار النفط وخام برنت ينخفض إلى 68.97 دولار للبرميل
هبطت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى منذ ديسمبر كانون الأول 2014م الذي سجلته في اليوم السابق.
قرعة ربع نهائي كأس ملك اسبانيا توقع برشلونة وريال مدريد في مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس ملك إسبانيا التي سحبت اليوم الجمعة عن وقوع برشلونة وغريمه ريال مدريد في مواجهتين هما بمثابة الدربي المصغر لكل منهما أمام كل من إسبانيول وليغانيس توالياً.
تكريم أوائل طلاب سكن رواد المستقبل بمحافظة إب
تدشين حملة التجنيد التطوعي بمديرية همدان
مناقشة خطة تدشين حملة التجنيد بمديرية جبلة في إب
محافظ المحويت يؤكد أهمية إعداد دراسات بالاحتياجات الأساسية للمحافظة
Yemeni lives depend on keeping ports open- Humanitarian Coordinator
[13/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 13 (Saba) - The humanitarian coordinator for Yemen , Jamie McGoldrick, said the lives of Yemenis, who need more than 22 million humanitarian aid, depend on keeping the ports open without interruption or delay, McGoldrick has said in a statement obtained by Saba.

Yemen imports about 90 per cent of its staple food and nearly all of its fuel and medicine, therefore the functioning of all ports - including Al Hudaydah, Saleef and Aden - is critical to meet vital needs, McGoldrick said in the statement on Thursday.

"Since 20 December, 13 vessels have delivered both food and much needed fuel to Yemen, with more in the pipeline. This is positive, but is far less than what is needed to meet overall food and fuel needs," he said

He urged all parties to the conflict to refrain from any actions that would cause obstacles or could lead to further suffering for the Yemeni people.

McGoldrick specifically called on the Coalition to continue to allow ships to enter the ports of the Red Sea. "The steady flow of imports is the lifeline of millions of Yemenis from the most vulnerable groups."

Also McGoldrick called on all parties to the conflict in Yemen, to fulfill their obligations under International Humanitarian Law to ensure rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to all populations in need in all areas of the country and to facilitate the work of humanitarian partners.


Sameera H.-Zak
Saba
حرس الحدود السعودي يفتحون نيران أسلحتهم على المواطنين والطيران يشن 19 غارة
[13/يناير/2018]
استشهاد مواطن بغارة استهدفت منزلاً بمديرية صرواح في مأرب
[13/يناير/2018]
استشهاد وإصابة مواطنين اثنين برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي بصعدة
[12/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 15 غارة على محافظة ذمار (موسع)
[12/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 16 غارة على عدة محافظات وقصف مدفعي على المناطق الحدودية
[12/يناير/2018]
