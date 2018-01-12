Saudi enemy sites shelled, military vehicle destroyed in Najran, Jizan, Asir [12/يناير/2018]

NAJRAN, Jan 12 (Saba) - Units of the army and the popular forces on Friday destroyed a Saudi military vehicle and shelled a number of gatherings and sites of the Saudi enemy in Najran, Jizan and Asir border provinces, a military official told Saba.



In Najran, the army and the popular forces destroyed a Saudi military vehicle behind Zur censorship.



In Jizan, the missile and artillery force bombed the enemy in Hamedhah village and Makhil camp,

.inflicted heavy losses in enemy ranks



In Asir, the artillery shelling targeted Saudi soldiers and mercenaries ' gatherings in Sahwah censorship and Sibahdal mountain, causing direct injuries.







Sameera H.-Zak

Saba