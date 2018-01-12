ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 13 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 12:00:20ص
طيران العدوان يشن 16 غارة على عدة محافظات وقصف مدفعي على المناطق الحدودية
شن طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي 16 غارة على عدة محافظات ، وتعرضت المناطق الحدودية لقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي  خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
روسيا تتهم الولايات المتحدة بالتأثير سلباً على المعارضة السورية من مؤتمر سوتشي
إتهمت روسيا الولايات المتحدة اليوم الجمعة بالتأثير سلباً على موقف المعارضة السورية من مؤتمر الحوار السوري المقرر عقده في مدينة سوتشي.
هبوط أسعار النفط وخام برنت ينخفض إلى 68.97 دولار للبرميل
هبطت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى منذ ديسمبر كانون الأول 2014م الذي سجلته في اليوم السابق.
قرعة ربع نهائي كأس ملك اسبانيا توقع برشلونة وريال مدريد في مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس ملك إسبانيا التي سحبت اليوم الجمعة عن وقوع برشلونة وغريمه ريال مدريد في مواجهتين هما بمثابة الدربي المصغر لكل منهما أمام كل من إسبانيول وليغانيس توالياً.
آخر الأخبار:
القوة المدفعية تواصل دك مواقع وتجمعات العدو بنجران
تدمير مدرعة وآلية عسكرية للمرتزقة شمال يختل بتعز
شباب الجيل بطلا لبطولة الصمود للكيك تاي بوكسينج لأندية الحديدة
تدمير آلية ودك مواقع العدو السعودي بجيزان ونجران وعسير
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi enemy sites shelled, military vehicle destroyed in Najran, Jizan, Asir
[12/يناير/2018]
NAJRAN, Jan 12 (Saba) - Units of the army and the popular forces on Friday destroyed a Saudi military vehicle and shelled a number of gatherings and sites of the Saudi enemy in Najran, Jizan and Asir border provinces, a military official told Saba.

In Najran, the army and the popular forces destroyed a Saudi military vehicle behind Zur censorship.

In Jizan, the missile and artillery force bombed the enemy in Hamedhah village and Makhil camp,
.inflicted heavy losses in enemy ranks

In Asir, the artillery shelling targeted Saudi soldiers and mercenaries ' gatherings in Sahwah censorship and Sibahdal mountain, causing direct injuries.



Sameera H.-Zak
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة مواطنين اثنين برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي بصعدة
[12/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 15 غارة على محافظة ذمار (موسع)
[12/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 16 غارة على عدة محافظات وقصف مدفعي على المناطق الحدودية
[12/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية كتاف بصعدة
[11/يناير/2018]
تدشين حملة التعبئة والتحشيد في مواجهة العدوان بريف إب
[11/يناير/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by