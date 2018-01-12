Report: Army sniped 27 Saudi soldier, mercenaries in attacks, ballistic missile at Special Forces camp in Najran during one day [12/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 12 (Saba) – A Saudi soldier and 26 were sniped when the army and popular forces have launched military operations, including artillery, missiles and snipping attacks to frustrate US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition mercenaries and soldiers’ infiltration attempts into several frontlines, fired a ballistic missile on Najran border province, over the past 24 hours, military officials told Saba in Friday.



The information of the Saudi aggression admitted the death of four of its soldiers whom are censors chief / Amer bin Hassan al-Qahimi, first sergeant / Mohammad Qirtan al-Fataih, Hezam Ayedh al-Farwan, wahif Abdullah al-Qahtani, and the injured of Wali Hakami and Khaled Ahmad Hamlan in clashes between the army and the Popular Committees.



In border province of Najran, a ballistic missile, Qaher m2, was fired on the special forces camp and the military airport of Apache helicopters, and rocket attack targeted groups of Saudi soldiers in Mostahdeth-Makhroq and Rejla camp.



Also in Najran, artillery shelling waged on Saudi soldiers gatherings and fortifications in Shabakah .site, and on Saudi-paid mercenaries in Boqea desert



In addition, an explosive device exploded with a number of Saudi soldiers on the Nahuqa road, and a Saudi military vehicle loaded with mercenaries was blown up in Boqea desert in front of Khadhraa crossing point.



In Jizan border province, artillery shelling fired Saudi soldiers gatherings in Moanaq, Qewa and Hamedhah areas.



In Asir border province, the sniper unit shot dead a Saudi soldier west of Mazaza area.



In northern province of Jawf, the army and popular forces broke two mercenaries attempts to infiltrate into Utemah front line in Khub-washaaf district, the enemy was backed by air force, inflicted them heavy casualties.



Also in Jawf, an unique operation was carried out on mercenaries sites in Sabeen area of Kub-washaaf which was preceded by combing weapons, killing them and seized military equipments, also the army and committees carried out an attack on mercenaries sites in Shawaq valley of Ghail district, causing deaths and injuries in enemy ranks.



In Bayda province, the army and committees sniped six mercenaries in Maslub and Mtoon districts, and two others in Mekras area, also an infiltration attempt towards the army and committees sites in Thi-Naem area was foiled, inflicted the enemy huge casualties.



In Central province of Taiz, the army and the committees attacked mercenaries sites in Zahari, area of Makha district, which led to the capture of two mercenaries and dozens of dead and wounded, burning a military vehicle, destroying two others, while a mercenary was sniped in Sarmain site.



Also in Taiz, artillery shelling targeted mercenaries gatherings in the west top hill of Saiar area on Salw district, and two infiltration attempts towards the sites of the army and committees in Shaqb and Mafalis frontlines of Haifan district were repulsed.



In Marib province, sniper unit gunned down ten mercenaries in different areas of Serwah district, killing the mercenary leader Saleh Abdullah al-Jahmi officer of the police in the province and the leader of Thana site who died of his injuries sustained in Serwah frontline.



In addition, a military vehicle belonging to the mercenaries was destroyed by a missile fired at the Matar top hill in Serwah distrit, killed who were on board, as well as artillery shelling targeted enemy gatherings behind th top hill.



In Harib-Garamish district of Marib province, the army and committees failed two mercenaries' attempts to infiltrate into a series of Shargi mountains and Sanumah area.



In Nehm district, some 50 km north Sanaa, three mercenaries were sniped in the frontline.

In Hajjah province, the sniper units of the arm and popular forces fired at four Saudi-paid mercenaries in northern desert of Medi district.







Writing by Sameera Al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak

