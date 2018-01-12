Saudi military vehicle destroyed, its crewmembers killed in Marib [12/يناير/2018]



MARIB, Jan 12 (Saba) – The Army and popular forces on Friday bombed a military vehicle supplied by Saudi forces to their mercenaries in Marib province, killing all of its crewmembers, a military official told Saba.



The army destroyed the vehicle with a guided missile in Rabiah valley, caused the burning and deaths of those on board.



In addition, artillery force of the army and popular committees shelled Saudi-paid mercenaries sites in Matar hill top and Rabiah valley, causing direct casualties.



Sameera H.-Zak

