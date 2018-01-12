ابحث عن:
السبت، 13 - يناير - 2018
طيران العدوان يشن 16 غارة على عدة محافظات وقصف مدفعي على المناطق الحدودية
شن طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي 16 غارة على عدة محافظات ، وتعرضت المناطق الحدودية لقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي  خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
روسيا تتهم الولايات المتحدة بالتأثير سلباً على المعارضة السورية من مؤتمر سوتشي
إتهمت روسيا الولايات المتحدة اليوم الجمعة بالتأثير سلباً على موقف المعارضة السورية من مؤتمر الحوار السوري المقرر عقده في مدينة سوتشي.
هبوط أسعار النفط وخام برنت ينخفض إلى 68.97 دولار للبرميل
هبطت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى منذ ديسمبر كانون الأول 2014م الذي سجلته في اليوم السابق.
قرعة ربع نهائي كأس ملك اسبانيا توقع برشلونة وريال مدريد في مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس ملك إسبانيا التي سحبت اليوم الجمعة عن وقوع برشلونة وغريمه ريال مدريد في مواجهتين هما بمثابة الدربي المصغر لكل منهما أمام كل من إسبانيول وليغانيس توالياً.
Saudi aggression waged 15 airstrikes on Dhamar
[12/يناير/2018]
DHAMAR, Jan 12 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on Friday launched 15 strikes on Dhamar province, a security official told Saba.

Three airstrikes were launched on the stadium sports in Dhamar city, causing the destruction of its stands and sports clubs.

Also, two air raids were carried out on the Central Security Forces camp in the customs neighborhood
, causing heavy damage to the houses of the neighboring citizens.

The air aggression waged two raids on military police camp in Dhamar-alGarn, and three airstrikes hit Industrial Technical Institute in Thi-sehr area of Ans district, causing the destruction of workshops, laboratories and halls of the Institute.

The last five airstrikes were waged on Samh camp of Ans district.


Sameera H.-Zak

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد وإصابة مواطنين اثنين برصاص حرس الحدود السعودي بصعدة
[12/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 15 غارة على محافظة ذمار (موسع)
[12/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 16 غارة على عدة محافظات وقصف مدفعي على المناطق الحدودية
[12/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية كتاف بصعدة
[11/يناير/2018]
تدشين حملة التعبئة والتحشيد في مواجهة العدوان بريف إب
[11/يناير/2018]
