Saudi aggression waged 15 airstrikes on Dhamar [12/يناير/2018]

DHAMAR, Jan 12 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes on Friday launched 15 strikes on Dhamar province, a security official told Saba.



Three airstrikes were launched on the stadium sports in Dhamar city, causing the destruction of its stands and sports clubs.



Also, two air raids were carried out on the Central Security Forces camp in the customs neighborhood

, causing heavy damage to the houses of the neighboring citizens.



The air aggression waged two raids on military police camp in Dhamar-alGarn, and three airstrikes hit Industrial Technical Institute in Thi-sehr area of Ans district, causing the destruction of workshops, laboratories and halls of the Institute.



The last five airstrikes were waged on Samh camp of Ans district.





Sameera H.-Zak



Saba