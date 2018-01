2 civilians killed, injured by Saudi border guards shoting in Saada [12/يناير/2018]

SAADA, Jan 12 (Saba) – A civilian was killed and another injured on Friday when Saudi border guards fired at them in Saada province, a security official told Saba.



The civilians sniped in Raqo area of Munabeh district.



Meanwhile, several areas of Munabeh and Shada border districts were shelled by Saudi artillery and missile shelling, causing damage to property of citizens.





Sameera H.-Zak













