Army artillery shells enemy’s gatherings in Jawf [12/يناير/2018]

JAWF, Jan 12 (Saba) - Artillery force of the army and popular committees shelled on Friday Saudi-paid mercenaries gatherings in Kub-washaaf district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.



The shelling targeted the mercenaries gatherings in Mahamesha area, killing and injuring numbers of them.



The military media distributed scenes of mercenaries losses and prisoners whom captured by the army and the popular committees in Al-Mahashma on Thursday.







