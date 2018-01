Unique operation targets Saudi-paid mercenaries sites in Taiz [12/يناير/2018]

TAIZ, Jan 12 (Saba) – The army and popular committees on Friday carried out an unique operation on Saudi-paid mercenaries sites in Moaze district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The operation targeted mercenaries sites in east gate of Khaled camp.





Sameera H.-Zak



Saba