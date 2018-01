Unique attack targets aggression mercenaries sites in Bayda [12/يناير/2018]



BAYDA, Jan 12 (Saba) – The army and popular committees on Friday waged an unique attack on Saudi-paid mercenaries sites in Qaifah area of Bayda province, a military official told Saba.



The attack targeted enemy sites in Alam hill top, inflicted them huge casualties.



Sameera H.-Zak

Saba