Report : 2 civilians killed in 17 Saudi aggression airstrikes on Yemen over Thursday [12/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 12 (Saba) – Two Yemeni civilians were killed when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition waged airstrikes, artillery, missile shelling on several province over the past 24 hours, a military official told Saba on Friday.



In northern province of Saada, two civilians were killed in three airstrikes targeted tents of travelling shepherds in Akwan area of Safra district.



Also in Saada, the aggression warplanes launched a strike on Majaz district, another one hit Aal-Sobhan of Baqem district, and five airstrikes waged on Aal Abu-jabara valley and Farea area of Kutaf district.



Meanwhile, the west areas of Munabeh border district were targeted by the Saudi artillery and missile shelling.



In northwest province of Hajjah, the fighter jet of aggression launched a strike on Mostaba district.



In Bayda province, some 268 km southeast of the capital Sanaa, an airstrike hit on Shabakat-Nadea mountain.



In capital Sanaa, the warplanes of aggression waged two strikes on the building of military works in Shoaub district, causing heavy damage to houses.



In central province of Taiz province, the Saudi aggression

launched two airstrikes on Haifan district.



In border province of Asir, the warplane of Saudi aggression waged a strike on Mazaja area.



Finally, in Jizan border province, the apache helicopters fired 31 rockets on Hamedha and Qamar

Villages.









Writing by Sameera Al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak

























Saba