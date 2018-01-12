ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 12 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 07:37:21م
طيران العدوان يشن 16 غارة على عدة محافظات وقصف مدفعي على المناطق الحدودية
شن طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي 16 غارة على عدة محافظات ، وتعرضت المناطق الحدودية لقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي  خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
روسيا تتهم الولايات المتحدة بالتأثير سلباً على المعارضة السورية من مؤتمر سوتشي
إتهمت روسيا الولايات المتحدة اليوم الجمعة بالتأثير سلباً على موقف المعارضة السورية من مؤتمر الحوار السوري المقرر عقده في مدينة سوتشي.
هبوط أسعار النفط وخام برنت ينخفض إلى 68.97 دولار للبرميل
هبطت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى منذ ديسمبر كانون الأول 2014م الذي سجلته في اليوم السابق.
قرعة ربع نهائي كأس ملك اسبانيا توقع برشلونة وريال مدريد في مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس ملك إسبانيا التي سحبت اليوم الجمعة عن وقوع برشلونة وغريمه ريال مدريد في مواجهتين هما بمثابة الدربي المصغر لكل منهما أمام كل من إسبانيول وليغانيس توالياً.
آخر الأخبار:
ترامب يصف دولاً أفريقية وهايتي بـ''الأوكار القذرة'' والامم المتحدة تندد
كوريا الشمالية تطالب جارتها الجنوبية بالغاء المناورات العسكرية مع الولايات المتحدة  
تدمير آلية عسكرية لمرتزقة العدوان ومصرع طاقمها شرق صرواح
آل الجنيد يقدمون قافلة غذائية ومالية دعما للجيش واللجان الشعبية
  Reports
Report : 2 civilians killed in 17 Saudi aggression airstrikes on Yemen over Thursday
[12/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 12 (Saba) – Two Yemeni civilians were killed when the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition waged airstrikes, artillery, missile shelling on several province over the past 24 hours, a military official told Saba on Friday.

In northern province of Saada, two civilians were killed in three airstrikes targeted tents of travelling shepherds in Akwan area of Safra district.

Also in Saada, the aggression warplanes launched a strike on Majaz district, another one hit Aal-Sobhan of Baqem district, and five airstrikes waged on Aal Abu-jabara valley and Farea area of Kutaf district.

Meanwhile, the west areas of Munabeh border district were targeted by the Saudi artillery and missile shelling.

In northwest province of Hajjah, the fighter jet of aggression launched a strike on Mostaba district.

In Bayda province, some 268 km southeast of the capital Sanaa, an airstrike hit on Shabakat-Nadea mountain.

In capital Sanaa, the warplanes of aggression waged two strikes on the building of military works in Shoaub district, causing heavy damage to houses.

In central province of Taiz province, the Saudi aggression
launched two airstrikes on Haifan district.

In border province of Asir, the warplane of Saudi aggression waged a strike on Mazaja area.

Finally, in Jizan border province, the apache helicopters fired 31 rockets on Hamedha and Qamar
Villages.




Writing by Sameera Al-Mahdi, Editing by Zak












Saba
