2 civilians killed in air strikes on Saada [12/يناير/2018]



SAADA, Jan 11 (Saba) - Two citizens were killed when the US-backed Saudi aggression waged three airstrikes overnight on Shepherds in Safraa distract of Saada province, a security official told Saba on Friday.





The air forces launched three raids on nomads' tents in Akwan area,which led to the deaths of two citizens and the destruction of their tents.



The aggression warplane launched a raid on Mzaz district, while several areas of Munabh district was fired by artillery and missile shelling, causing huge damage to farms and road.







Sameera H.-Zak

Saba