Saudi-paid mercenaries targeted in Taiz [12/يناير/2018]



TAIZ, Jan 12 (Saba) – artillery force of the army and popular committees targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries overnight in Salw district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Friday.



Artillery shelling targeted mercenaries gatherings in west top hill of Sayar area, causing direct casualties in their ranks.





Sameera H.-Zak

Saba