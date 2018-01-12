Saudi soldiers, mercenaries killed in unique operations in Najran [12/يناير/2018]



NAJRAN, Jan 12 (Saba) – Numbers of Saudi soldiers were killed and others injured in artillery and missile shelling and unique operations on their gatherings overnight in Najran border province, a military official told Saba on Friday.



In addition, an explosive device was exploded with a number of Saudi soldiers in the way of Nahoqa.

In Boqa desert, a military vehicle loaded with mercenaries was bombed in front of Khadhraa crossing point.



Meanwhile, missile force of the army and popular committees targeted Saudi soldiers gatherings in Makhrog and Rejla camp, while artillery shelling fired at Saudi-paid mercenaries gatherings in Boqa desert, causing direct casualties.





Sameera H.-Zak

