آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 12 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 07:37:21م
طيران العدوان يشن 16 غارة على عدة محافظات وقصف مدفعي على المناطق الحدودية
شن طيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي 16 غارة على عدة محافظات ، وتعرضت المناطق الحدودية لقصف صاروخي ومدفعي سعودي  خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
روسيا تتهم الولايات المتحدة بالتأثير سلباً على المعارضة السورية من مؤتمر سوتشي
إتهمت روسيا الولايات المتحدة اليوم الجمعة بالتأثير سلباً على موقف المعارضة السورية من مؤتمر الحوار السوري المقرر عقده في مدينة سوتشي.
هبوط أسعار النفط وخام برنت ينخفض إلى 68.97 دولار للبرميل
هبطت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة من أعلى مستوى منذ ديسمبر كانون الأول 2014م الذي سجلته في اليوم السابق.
قرعة ربع نهائي كأس ملك اسبانيا توقع برشلونة وريال مدريد في مواجهتين
أسفرت قرعة الدور ربع النهائي من مسابقة كأس ملك إسبانيا التي سحبت اليوم الجمعة عن وقوع برشلونة وغريمه ريال مدريد في مواجهتين هما بمثابة الدربي المصغر لكل منهما أمام كل من إسبانيول وليغانيس توالياً.
آخر الأخبار:
ترامب يصف دولاً أفريقية وهايتي بـ''الأوكار القذرة'' والامم المتحدة تندد
كوريا الشمالية تطالب جارتها الجنوبية بالغاء المناورات العسكرية مع الولايات المتحدة  
تدمير آلية عسكرية لمرتزقة العدوان ومصرع طاقمها شرق صرواح
آل الجنيد يقدمون قافلة غذائية ومالية دعما للجيش واللجان الشعبية
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saudi soldiers, mercenaries killed in unique operations in Najran
[12/يناير/2018]

NAJRAN, Jan 12 (Saba) – Numbers of Saudi soldiers were killed and others injured in artillery and missile shelling and unique operations on their gatherings overnight in Najran border province, a military official told Saba on Friday.

In addition, an explosive device was exploded with a number of Saudi soldiers in the way of Nahoqa.
In Boqa desert, a military vehicle loaded with mercenaries was bombed in front of Khadhraa crossing point.
 
Meanwhile, missile force of the army and popular committees targeted Saudi soldiers gatherings in Makhrog and Rejla camp, while artillery shelling fired at Saudi-paid mercenaries gatherings in Boqa desert, causing direct casualties.


Sameera H.-Zak
Saba
