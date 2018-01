19 Saudi-paid sniped in Marib, Jawf, Nehm [12/يناير/2018]



MARIB, Jan 12 (Saba) – Sniper unit of the army and popular committees Sniped overnight 19 Saudi-paid mercenaries in frontlines of Marib, Jawf, and Nehm, a military official told Saba on Friday.



Ten mercenaries were sniped in Serwah district of Marib province.



In Jawf, six mercenaries were sniped in Mutwn and Maslup districts.



In Nehm frontline, three Saudi-paid mercenaries were sniped.





Sameera H.-Zak

Saba