Army aborts 2 Saudi-paid mercenaries’ infiltration in Marib [12/يناير/2018]



MARIB, Jan 12 (Saba) - Heroes of the army and popular committees repulsed two attempts by Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate into northeast of Harep-qarameesh district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Friday.



Numbers of the mercenaries were killed and injured during their attempts to sunk up towards Shargi mountains and Sanumah area.



Furthermore, artillery of the army and popular forces targeted mercenaries gatherings in Matar top hill of Serwah district, causing direct casualties.



Sameera H.-Zak

Saba