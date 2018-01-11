Army artillery shells enemy’s gatherings in Jizan, Najran, Asir [11/يناير/2018]



NAJRAN, Jan 11 (Sana) – Artillery force of the army and pouplar committees shelled on Thursday Saudi soldiers gatherings in Najran ,Jizan and Asir border districts, a military official told Saba.



The artillery shelling targeted the enemy gatherings in Dabaa and Shabakah sites in Najran, inflicted them heavy casualties .



In Jizan, the artillery fired Saudi soldies gatherings in Muanaq, Qiua, and Hamidha sites.



Meanwhile, apache helicopters hit Hamidha and Qamar villages with more than thirty rocketsunder ongoing air cover.



In Asir, Sniper unit of the army and popular committees killed Saudi soldier west of Majaza area.





Sameera H.-Zak

Saba