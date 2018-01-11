Report: 33 Yemeni civilians killed, injured in Wednesday Saudi aggression airstrikes [11/يناير/2018]



SANAA, Jan 11 (Saba) – A total of 33 civilians were killed and wounded, Including children and women, in several airstrikes launched by US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes, including cluster bombs, on several Yemeni provinces over the past day, according to the reports combined by Saba on Thursday.



In northern province of Saada, 12 civilians were killed and another one was injured when an aggression plane waged a strike on a popular market, while five other civilians were killed when two airstrikes targeted a car in Kutaf district.



Also in Saada, two children were killed and three other children and a man were injured in an airstrike on a house in Mahjar area of Baqem district. Another child and two women were injured in an airstrike waged on another house at the same district.



Two more children were killed, three others wounded and two houses were destroyed in airstrikes on Teshdan area of Ghamer border district.



Also in Ghamer, three aggression airstrikes waged on Kahlan camp of Ghor area as the enemy missile and artillery forces shelled the area.



A civilian from nearby Shada district was killed in attack by Saudi border guards.



In the capital Sanaa, the aggression warplanes launched 32 strikes, dropping cluster bombs, on Dhula-Hamdan area west of the capital, causing huge damage to residents' houses and farms.



In central province of Marib, the warplanes launched two strikes on Serwah district.



Meanwhile, the Saudi artillery shelling hit residents’ houses and farms in several areas of Serwah district of Marib.



In the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, the aggression warplanes launched three airstrikes on a farm in al-Tuhaita district.







Writing by Sameera Al-mahdi, Editing by Zak

Saba