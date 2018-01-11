ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 11 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:54:09م
إطلاق صاروخ باليستي على معسكر القوات الخاصة ومرابض الأباتشي بنجران
أطلقت القوة الصاروخية للجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم صاروخ باليستي نوع قاهر M2 على معسكر القوات الخاصة ومرابض الأباتشي في نجران.
منظمة سويسرية تطلق عريضة ضد مشاركة ترامب بمنتدى دافوس
أطلقت منظمة كامباكس السويسرية للحملات والتعبئة عريضة الكترونية ترمي للحؤول دون حضور الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب منتدى دافوس الاقتصادي العالمي.
انعقاد اللقاء التشاوري الأول بين مصلحة الضرائب والقطاع الخاص
عقد بمصلحة الضرائب اليوم اللقاء التشاوري الأول للعام 2018م بين المصلحة والاتحاد العام للغرف التجارية الصناعية والغرفة التجارية الصناعية بأمانة العاصمة تحت شعار " تعزيز الشراكة بين القطاع الخاص ومصلحة الضرائب في إطار المسؤولية المشتركة لتطبيق القوانين الضر
تشيلسي يتعادل سلبيا مع أرسنال في كأس رابطة الأندية الانكليزية
تعادل تشيلسي بدون أهداف مع أرسنال أمس في ذهاب الدور قبل النهائي لكأس رابطة الأندية الانكليزية لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
استهداف تجمعات لمرتزقة العدوان بمديرية الصلو بتعز
مصرع عدد من الجنود السعوديين والمرتزقة بعمليات نوعية بنجران
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية كتاف بصعدة
منسق الشؤون الإنسانية: حياة اليمنيين تعتمد على إبقاء الموانئ مفتوحة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Reports
Report: 33 Yemeni civilians killed, injured in Wednesday Saudi aggression airstrikes
[11/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 11 (Saba) – A total of 33 civilians were killed and wounded, Including children and women, in several airstrikes launched by US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes, including cluster bombs, on several Yemeni provinces over the past day, according to the reports combined by Saba on Thursday.

In northern province of Saada, 12 civilians were killed and another one was injured when an aggression plane waged a strike on a popular market, while five other civilians were killed when two airstrikes targeted a car in Kutaf district.

Also in Saada, two children were killed and three other children and a man were injured in an airstrike on a house in Mahjar area of Baqem district. Another child and two women were injured in an airstrike waged on another house at the same district.

Two more children were killed, three others wounded and two houses were destroyed in airstrikes on Teshdan area of Ghamer border district.

Also in Ghamer, three aggression airstrikes waged on Kahlan camp of Ghor area as the enemy missile and artillery forces shelled the area.

A civilian from nearby Shada district was killed in attack by Saudi border guards.

In the capital Sanaa, the aggression warplanes launched 32 strikes, dropping cluster bombs, on Dhula-Hamdan area west of the capital, causing huge damage to residents' houses and farms.

In central province of Marib, the warplanes launched two strikes on Serwah district.

Meanwhile, the Saudi artillery shelling hit residents’ houses and farms in several areas of Serwah district of Marib.

In the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, the aggression warplanes launched three airstrikes on a farm in al-Tuhaita district.



Writing by Sameera Al-mahdi, Editing by Zak
Saba
  المزيد من (Reports)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية كتاف بصعدة
[11/يناير/2018]
تدشين حملة التعبئة والتحشيد في مواجهة العدوان بريف إب
[11/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على العاصمة صنعاء
[11/يناير/2018]
استشهاد مواطنين اثنين بغارات لطيران العدوان على صعدة
[11/يناير/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على محافظتي حجة والبيضاء
[11/يناير/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by