آخر تحديث: الخميس، 11 - يناير - 2018 الساعة 11:54:09م
إطلاق صاروخ باليستي على معسكر القوات الخاصة ومرابض الأباتشي بنجران
أطلقت القوة الصاروخية للجيش واللجان الشعبية اليوم صاروخ باليستي نوع قاهر M2 على معسكر القوات الخاصة ومرابض الأباتشي في نجران.
منظمة سويسرية تطلق عريضة ضد مشاركة ترامب بمنتدى دافوس
أطلقت منظمة كامباكس السويسرية للحملات والتعبئة عريضة الكترونية ترمي للحؤول دون حضور الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب منتدى دافوس الاقتصادي العالمي.
انعقاد اللقاء التشاوري الأول بين مصلحة الضرائب والقطاع الخاص
عقد بمصلحة الضرائب اليوم اللقاء التشاوري الأول للعام 2018م بين المصلحة والاتحاد العام للغرف التجارية الصناعية والغرفة التجارية الصناعية بأمانة العاصمة تحت شعار " تعزيز الشراكة بين القطاع الخاص ومصلحة الضرائب في إطار المسؤولية المشتركة لتطبيق القوانين الضر
تشيلسي يتعادل سلبيا مع أرسنال في كأس رابطة الأندية الانكليزية
تعادل تشيلسي بدون أهداف مع أرسنال أمس في ذهاب الدور قبل النهائي لكأس رابطة الأندية الانكليزية لكرة القدم.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries’ sites in Jawf
[11/يناير/2018]
JAWF, Jan 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged on Thuesday an offensive operation against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Khub-Washaaf district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.

The army killed and wounded several of the mercenaries, seized weapons during the attack which targeted enemy's sites in Sabreen area, the official added.

The operation was preceded by intense artillery shelling on the mercenaries' sites and fortifications.



Sameera H.-Zak



Saba
