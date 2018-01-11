Army attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries’ sites in Jawf [11/يناير/2018]

JAWF, Jan 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged on Thuesday an offensive operation against sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Khub-Washaaf district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.



The army killed and wounded several of the mercenaries, seized weapons during the attack which targeted enemy's sites in Sabreen area, the official added.



The operation was preceded by intense artillery shelling on the mercenaries' sites and fortifications.







Sameera H.-Zak







