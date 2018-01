Amran governor meets anti-drug authority [11/يناير/2018]

AMRAN, Jan 11 (Saba) – Amran governor, Faisal Jaman, held a meeting on Thursday with officials in anti - drug authority to discuss ways to combat the drugs in province.



The officials stressed on the importance of the citizens' to coordinate with the security services and a public prosecution to reduce this phenomenon.



The meeting also stressed on the need to activate the role of anti-drug authority to tackle these causes.





AA

Saba