Number of Saudi-paid mercenaries killed in Jawf [11/يناير/2018]



JAWF, Jan 11 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded on Thursday when the army and popular forces waged an offensive on their sites in al-Ghail district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.



The army and popular forces seized weapons during the offensive operation which targeted mercenaries sites in Shawaq valley, inflicted the enemy heavy casualties, the official added.



AA/Zak.

Saba