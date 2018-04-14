ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 15 - أبريل - 2018 الساعة 12:04:54ص
ناطق حكومة الإنقاذ يدين العدوان على سوريا ويعتبره إنقاذ للتيارات الإرهابية
أدان الناطق الرسمي باسم حكومة الإنقاذ الوطني عبد السلام جابر، العدوان الثلاثي ضد الجمهورية العربية السورية الشقيقة من قبل الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وبريطانيا وفرنسا.
عدوان أمريكي فرنسي بريطاني على سوريا والدفاعات السورية تتصدى
شنت الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وفرنسا وبريطانيا فجر اليوم السبت، غارات على سوريا، فيما أعلنت دمشق أن دفاعاتها الجوية تصدت للهجوم.
108 ملايين ريال إيرادات الاتصالات بالمحويت خلال العام الماضي
بلغت إيرادات فرع المؤسسة العامة للاتصالات بمحافظة المحويت خلال العام الماضي 108 ملايين و66 ألف ريال.
رئيس الوزراء يشارك في حفل استقبال المنتخب الوطني لكرة القدم بملعب الظرافي
أشاد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبدالعزيز صالح بن حبتور، بالانجاز الرياضي الكبير الذي حققه المنتخب الوطني لكرة القدم وتأهله إلى نهائيات أسيا ٢٠١٩.. مؤكداً أنه مثل اليمن خير تمثيل في هذا المحفل الرياضي.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على الحديدة
عملية نوعية على موقع الإغلاق ودك تجمعات ومواقع للعدو بنجران وجيزان
تكبيد مرتزقة العدوان خسائر كبيرة بصد زحف لهم بصرواح
اختتام فعاليات مهرجان الإبداع في مديريات محافظة الحديدة
  Reports
Report: Army attacks Saudi army, its mercenaries in battle fronts
[11/يناير/2018]
SANAA, Jan 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out military operations against military sites of the Saudi army and its mercenaries over the last 24 hours, a military official told Saba on Thursday.

In Border province of Jizan, the army and popular forces waged an offensive on Saudi solders in military sites of al-Khubah area, al-Dukhan and al-Matan, killing and wounded dozens.

In Najran border province, the artillery units of the army and popular forces shelled Saudi military gatherings and their mercenaries in Saudi military sites of al-Makhruqa, al-Shabakah, Nile hilltop, Bawabat Salah, in al-Khadra crossing point, al-Talah, al-Dhabah and Abasih, hitting the targets directly.

Also in Najran, the missile forces of the army fired a ballistic missile, Zilzal 2 upon Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Abasih sites off al-Khadra crossing point, and killed tow Saudi soldiers in al-Shabakh.

In Asir province, the army units and popular forces waged an artillery shelling against Saudi army's military sites of Sabahtle, al-Hadad camp, al-Hajab, Qalah Hassan in al-Rabu'ah city and Alib crossing point, hitting the targets directly.

Separately, in province of Taiz, a top mercenary commander, Abdull Rahman al-Subihi, with his companies, were killed by the army and popular forces in the western coast front.
Also in Taiz, units of the army destroyed a military vehicle of the mercenaries and killed its crew, which was consisted almost 15 persons in al-Wazaih district.

As well in Mouza district in the same Taiz governorate, the army and popular forces launched a military operation on gatherings and sites of the mercenaries in al-Bawla,al-Jadir, al-Jarah and al-Asaws, killing, wounding dozens and destroying a military vehicle.

Moreover, in northern area of Medi, the army and popular forces killed two mercenaries and wounded another.

In Jawf governorate, top mercenary commanders were killed by the army and popular forces in al-Yatamah area.

Earlier, in Bayda province, the army in cooperation popular forces repulsed an attempt of the mercenaries to sneak up towards Thi Na'am district, killing and injuring tens.

In Nehm district of Marib governorate, a number of the mercenaries were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces carried out an attack on their sites in Aydah in al-Majawaha area.

Meanwhile, the rockets units of the army and popular forces hit mercenary gatherings and bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in Kahbub area of Lahj province, hitting the targets directly.

Also in Lahj, several mercenaries were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces waged an offensive against their sites at al-Manqaf hilltop in Karash district, the official added.

AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
