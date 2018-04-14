Report: Army attacks Saudi army, its mercenaries in battle fronts [11/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 11 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out military operations against military sites of the Saudi army and its mercenaries over the last 24 hours, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



In Border province of Jizan, the army and popular forces waged an offensive on Saudi solders in military sites of al-Khubah area, al-Dukhan and al-Matan, killing and wounded dozens.



In Najran border province, the artillery units of the army and popular forces shelled Saudi military gatherings and their mercenaries in Saudi military sites of al-Makhruqa, al-Shabakah, Nile hilltop, Bawabat Salah, in al-Khadra crossing point, al-Talah, al-Dhabah and Abasih, hitting the targets directly.



Also in Najran, the missile forces of the army fired a ballistic missile, Zilzal 2 upon Saudi-paid mercenaries in al-Abasih sites off al-Khadra crossing point, and killed tow Saudi soldiers in al-Shabakh.



In Asir province, the army units and popular forces waged an artillery shelling against Saudi army's military sites of Sabahtle, al-Hadad camp, al-Hajab, Qalah Hassan in al-Rabu'ah city and Alib crossing point, hitting the targets directly.



Separately, in province of Taiz, a top mercenary commander, Abdull Rahman al-Subihi, with his companies, were killed by the army and popular forces in the western coast front.

Also in Taiz, units of the army destroyed a military vehicle of the mercenaries and killed its crew, which was consisted almost 15 persons in al-Wazaih district.



As well in Mouza district in the same Taiz governorate, the army and popular forces launched a military operation on gatherings and sites of the mercenaries in al-Bawla,al-Jadir, al-Jarah and al-Asaws, killing, wounding dozens and destroying a military vehicle.



Moreover, in northern area of Medi, the army and popular forces killed two mercenaries and wounded another.



In Jawf governorate, top mercenary commanders were killed by the army and popular forces in al-Yatamah area.



Earlier, in Bayda province, the army in cooperation popular forces repulsed an attempt of the mercenaries to sneak up towards Thi Na'am district, killing and injuring tens.



In Nehm district of Marib governorate, a number of the mercenaries were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces carried out an attack on their sites in Aydah in al-Majawaha area.



Meanwhile, the rockets units of the army and popular forces hit mercenary gatherings and bombed a military vehicle of the mercenaries in Kahbub area of Lahj province, hitting the targets directly.



Also in Lahj, several mercenaries were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces waged an offensive against their sites at al-Manqaf hilltop in Karash district, the official added.



