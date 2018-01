Saudi-paid mercenaries killed, injured in Jawf [11/يناير/2018]



JAWF, Jan 11 (Saba) – Dozens of US-backed Saudi-paid aggression mercenaries onThursday were killed and injured when the army and popular forces repulsed their attempt to infiltrate into Khab-Washaaf district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba.



The Saudi-paid mercenaries were inflicted heavy casualties during their crawls towards Yatemah frontline of the district.



Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi aggression launched four airstrikes on the area in an attempt to back the mercenaries.





Sameera H.-Zak

Saba