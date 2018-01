Army foils infiltration attempts of mercenaries in Taiz [11/يناير/2018]



TAZI, Jan 11 (Saba) - The army and popular forces on Thursday foiled attempts of US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate into army sites in Taiz province, a military official told Saba.





The operations took place in Sagb area of Sabr-Mawadem district, Mafalis area of Haifan district.





Sameera H.-Zak



Saba