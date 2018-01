Army kills Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [11/يناير/2018]



TAIZ, Jan 11 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured on Thursday when the army and popular forces waged a military operation against their sites in Mokha district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The mercenaries were targeted in Al-Zahari area in the district.



Also in the operation, the army and popular forces destroyed two military trucks of the mercenaries, the official added.





AA

Saba