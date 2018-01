Two US-Saudi air strikes hit capital Sanaa [11/يناير/2018]

SANAA, Jan 11 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged on Thursday two fierce strikes on Shaob district in mid of the capital, Sanaa, an official told Saba.



The strikes hit the building of military works in the district, heavy damaging to houses of the citizens and public properties, the official added.



