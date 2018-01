Aggression warplanes wage 2 strikes on Marib [11/يناير/2018]



MARIB, Jan 11 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition launched overnight two airstrikes on Serwah district of Marib province, a security official told Saba on Thursday.



Meanwhile, the Saudi-paid mercenaries fired artillery shelling at residents’ houses and farms in several areas of Serwah district, the official added.





Sameera H.-Zak



